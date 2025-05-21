Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 32,273 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,401,000 after buying an additional 908,138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

