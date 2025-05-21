LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Zacks reports. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 223.03% and a negative return on equity of 180.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ LNZA opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.69. LanzaTech Global has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LanzaTech Global stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 1,045.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,247 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of LanzaTech Global worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LanzaTech Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Featured Stories

