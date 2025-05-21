Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($489.23) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,220.04. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2,868,000.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Winter sold 620 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $124,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 5,467 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,736.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,224. The trade was a 460.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 667 shares of company stock worth $143,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

