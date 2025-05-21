Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Posts Earnings Results

Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $803.10 million for the quarter.
Sunrise Communications Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of SNRE opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43. Sunrise Communications has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $54.96.
Sunrise Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $3.7252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.
Sunrise Communications Company Profile
Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.
