Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Posts Earnings Results

Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $803.10 million for the quarter.

Sunrise Communications Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SNRE opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43. Sunrise Communications has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

Sunrise Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $3.7252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Sunrise Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sunrise Communications Company Profile

Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.

