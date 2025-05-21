XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($3.80) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. XTI Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 2,142.63% and a negative net margin of 874.43%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

XTI Aerospace Stock Down 8.0%

NASDAQ XTIA opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. XTI Aerospace has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $507.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded XTI Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

