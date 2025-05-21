Algorand Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $59.58 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00021324 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00002625 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00001416 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000035 BTC.
Algorand Profile
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,601,197,966 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.
Buying and Selling Algorand
