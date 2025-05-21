Algorand Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $59.58 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,601,197,966 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.