Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 on May 30th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
