Barrington Research Has Negative View of zSpace Q2 Earnings

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for zSpace in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for zSpace’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of zSpace in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of zSpace in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of zSpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

zSpace Trading Down 4.2%

ZSPC opened at $6.20 on Monday. zSpace has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On zSpace

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in zSpace stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of zSpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About zSpace

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

