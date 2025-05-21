Seaport Res Ptn Expects Weaker Earnings for United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $12.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

UAL opened at $76.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,552,200,000 after acquiring an additional 413,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,825,000 after buying an additional 1,257,443 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after buying an additional 4,390,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,461,000 after buying an additional 1,791,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,533,000 after acquiring an additional 243,535 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

