Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Philip Mazzara Sells 25,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,253,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,596 shares in the company, valued at $14,654,777.48. The trade was a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Philip Mazzara sold 3,809 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $345,362.03.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Philip Mazzara sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $4,373,000.00.
Astera Labs Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALAB opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional Trading of Astera Labs
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
