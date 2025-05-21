Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Philip Mazzara Sells 25,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,253,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,596 shares in the company, valued at $14,654,777.48. The trade was a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 16th, Philip Mazzara sold 3,809 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $345,362.03.

On Thursday, February 20th, Philip Mazzara sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $4,373,000.00.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

