NCM Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $986.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

