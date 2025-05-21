Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,557,000 after buying an additional 882,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,853,000 after buying an additional 610,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after buying an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prologis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,282,000 after buying an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after buying an additional 4,893,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.7%

PLD opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

