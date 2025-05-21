PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $467,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 440,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,841 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 345,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 114,536 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 630,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 284,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 874,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 271,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Six Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

LEG stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.35%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

