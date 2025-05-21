Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Up 15.1% – Here’s Why

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) shot up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,025 ($67.30) and last traded at GBX 4,860 ($65.09). 975,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 453,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,222 ($56.54).
Diploma Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,949.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,253.28. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.
Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 80.20 ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diploma PLC will post 163.7995512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Diploma
Diploma Company Profile
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diploma
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.