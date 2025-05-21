Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Up 15.1% – Here’s Why

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) shot up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,025 ($67.30) and last traded at GBX 4,860 ($65.09). 975,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 453,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,222 ($56.54).

Diploma Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,949.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,253.28. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 80.20 ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diploma PLC will post 163.7995512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diploma

Diploma Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian El-Mokadem bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,948 ($52.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,740 ($26,436.32). Also, insider David S. Lowden bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,928 ($52.60) per share, with a total value of £29,460 ($39,453.60). Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

