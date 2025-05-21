PharVision Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,019 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in InMode by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 90,173 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Baird R W cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on InMode from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

InMode Price Performance

InMode stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.02.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). InMode had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.