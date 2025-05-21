NCM Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

NCM Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 142,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IJK opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.