Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LMT opened at $475.20 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

