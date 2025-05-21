comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SCOR opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.19. comScore has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63). comScore had a negative return on equity of 243.87% and a negative net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that comScore will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

