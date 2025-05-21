comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
comScore Price Performance
SCOR opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.19. comScore has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63). comScore had a negative return on equity of 243.87% and a negative net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that comScore will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About comScore
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.
