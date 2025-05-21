MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.21.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

