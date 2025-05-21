B. Riley Comments on TeraWulf’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WULF has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.92 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $24,371,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,606,000. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 2,499,865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,970,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

