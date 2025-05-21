StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on BGSF in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get BGSF alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BGSF

BGSF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.86. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 623,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 123,410 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BGSF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in BGSF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.