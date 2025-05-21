AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,748.91 ($23.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,883.80 ($25.23). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,870 ($25.04), with a volume of 16,690 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABDP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($35.49) price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,749.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,839.67. The company has a market capitalization of £428.62 million, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 37.50 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Dynamics plc will post 68.8259109 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

