Short Interest in Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Rises By 22.7%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IESVF remained flat at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
