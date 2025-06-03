Short Interest in Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Rises By 22.7%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IESVF remained flat at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

