Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Trading Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $45.30. Approximately 53,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 123,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 4.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.66 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth about $14,006,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 175,545 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,190.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $5,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

