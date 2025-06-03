Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $233.84 and last traded at $234.68. 29,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 20,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.82.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.66.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

