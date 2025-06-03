Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 198,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,098,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Liquidia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Liquidia and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Liquidia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $25,185.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,005.28. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $80,931.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 570,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,738,984.57. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,138 shares of company stock worth $450,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Liquidia by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

