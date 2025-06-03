Automotive Stocks To Consider – June 3rd

NVIDIA, Tesla, Costco Wholesale, Dollar General, Micron Technology, Salesforce, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, distribution and servicing of motor vehicles and their components. This category includes traditional automakers, parts suppliers, dealerships and newer electric-vehicle or battery specialists. Investors use automotive stocks to gain exposure to the sector’s technological innovations, consumer demand cycles and global transportation trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.19 on Tuesday, hitting $141.57. 123,302,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,526,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $351.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,109,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,879,881. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,048.32. The company had a trading volume of 929,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,107. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $986.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $977.03. The firm has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of DG traded up $13.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.43. 8,201,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $141.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.62. 8,813,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,454,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.25. 3,400,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a one year low of $227.77 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $253.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,405,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Read More