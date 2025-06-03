Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.71. 1,882,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,623,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Trading Up 8.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

