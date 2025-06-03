Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 114,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Eightco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCTO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Eightco has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eightco had a negative return on equity of 262.04% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.
About Eightco
Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.
