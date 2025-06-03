Short Interest in Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL) Decreases By 26.8%

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nature Wood Group Stock Performance

NWGL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. Nature Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Nature Wood Group Company Profile

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils.

