Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 146,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 183,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Yatsen Trading Up 4.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $525.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -2.60.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 24.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,446.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

