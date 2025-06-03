Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Trading 5.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.37. 514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $490.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.90 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 1.55%. Analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Crawford & Company

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 4,900 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $50,029.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,339.22. The trade was a 15.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Bart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,846.10. This trade represents a 13.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,209 shares of company stock valued at $458,936. Corporate insiders own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

