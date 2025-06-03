WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 150,524 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 131,795 shares.The stock last traded at $42.94 and had previously closed at $42.88.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGGY. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 139,240.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 79,367 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

