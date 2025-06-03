WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 150,524 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 131,795 shares.The stock last traded at $42.94 and had previously closed at $42.88.
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16.
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.
