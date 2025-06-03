Promising Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – June 3rd

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce or distribute energy from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric or geothermal power. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the clean-energy sector and potentially benefit from global shifts toward lower-carbon technologies and sustainable infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 403,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,121. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVE stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ NWTN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 196,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,139. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

See Also