Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 399,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,632,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44.
Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.
Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).
