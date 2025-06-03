USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.00. 209,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 848,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

USA Rare Earth ( NASDAQ:USAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USA Rare Earth stock. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 692,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. USA Rare Earth makes up about 0.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of USA Rare Earth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

