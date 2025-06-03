Best Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 3rd

CSX, Celsius, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are publicly listed on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange. They represent a claim on company assets and earnings, allowing investors to participate in the financial performance and growth of Canadian businesses. Canadian stocks span a range of industries including natural resources, financial services, and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,239,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,003,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,954,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,421. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,789. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

