Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.13 and last traded at $106.21. 84,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 240,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.65.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

