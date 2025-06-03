Social Media Stocks To Consider – June 3rd

Vertiv, Shopify, Trump Media & Technology Group, HubSpot, and Omnicom Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves operating online platforms or apps that enable users to create, share and interact with digital content and communities. Their market value is driven largely by user growth, engagement metrics and advertising revenue. Investors track metrics such as active user counts, ad‐spend trends and regulatory developments to assess growth potential and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,600. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.37. 3,942,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,409,116. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. 9,109,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,150,939. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HUBS stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $594.44. The stock had a trading volume of 250,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,279. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $589.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6,605.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.57. 1,955,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

