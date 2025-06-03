iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PABU traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,497. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

