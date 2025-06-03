Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sally Johnson Purchases 3,567 Shares

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Free Report) insider Sally Johnson acquired 3,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £12,520.17 ($16,960.40).

Shares of RTO stock traded down GBX 7.44 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 355.76 ($4.82). 8,365,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,416,949. The stock has a market cap of £8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 306 ($4.15) and a one year high of GBX 517.60 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 373.05.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 21.25 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Rentokil Initial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rentokil Initial plc will post 25.8725561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 485 ($6.57) to GBX 465 ($6.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

