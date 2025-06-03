Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sally Johnson Purchases 3,567 Shares

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) insider Sally Johnson acquired 3,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £12,520.17 ($16,960.40).

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of RTO stock traded down GBX 7.44 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 355.76 ($4.82). 8,365,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,416,949. The stock has a market cap of £8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 306 ($4.15) and a one year high of GBX 517.60 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 373.05.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 21.25 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Rentokil Initial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rentokil Initial plc will post 25.8725561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 485 ($6.57) to GBX 465 ($6.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTO

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.