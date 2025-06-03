Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 10,253,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 23,565,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 45,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $597,202.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 95,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,689.04. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,859 shares of company stock worth $4,627,418. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 118,598 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

