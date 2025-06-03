Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Increases By 30.0%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,201,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 3,232,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPF remained flat at $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. ITV has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

