Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Increases By 30.0%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,201,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 3,232,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ITV Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPF remained flat at $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. ITV has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.
About ITV
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Qualcomm: A Technical Deep-Dive Confirms the Worst
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Broadcom Earnings Preview: AVGO Stock Near Record Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.