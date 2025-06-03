Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 791,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,263,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$85.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

