Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $42.02. Approximately 510,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 893,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNXP. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $303.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.39. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tonix Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,307.75. This trade represents a 80,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Further Reading

