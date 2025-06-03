CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CHS Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,247. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.