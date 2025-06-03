iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 711.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,424. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $656.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

