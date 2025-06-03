Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.49. 100,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 613,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYRE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.78.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,801,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after buying an additional 1,177,385 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,216,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 762,147 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 39.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,127,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,864,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.