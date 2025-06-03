B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin Sells 8,200 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$40,754.00.

Randall Chatwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Randall Chatwin sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Randall Chatwin sold 30,150 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$125,725.50.

B2Gold Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.16 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.11.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

