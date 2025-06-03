Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Increases By 31.2%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 229,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,698. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $360.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

